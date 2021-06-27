Raymond James Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) – Research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Village Farms International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James analyst R. Sarugaser now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Raymond James has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Village Farms International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Village Farms International from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.58.

Shares of VFF opened at $10.81 on Friday. Village Farms International has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $20.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $877.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 540.77 and a beta of 3.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.10.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VFF. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Village Farms International by 46.1% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Village Farms International news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,990. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

