Raymond James Begins Coverage on Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Chesswood Group (OTCMKTS:CHWWF) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

CHWWF opened at $10.90 on Thursday. Chesswood Group has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $11.21.

About Chesswood Group

Chesswood Group Limited, a financial services company, operates primarily in the specialty finance industry. The company offers micro and small-ticket commercial equipment financing to small and medium-sized businesses through a network of approximately 600 independent equipment finance broker firms and equipment vendors in the United States; and commercial equipment financing to small and medium businesses through a network of approximately 50 independent equipment finance broker firms in Canada.

