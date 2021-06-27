Raze Network Price Down 26.1% Over Last 7 Days (RAZE)

Raze Network (CURRENCY:RAZE) traded up 13.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 27th. Raze Network has a total market cap of $3.63 million and approximately $328,270.00 worth of Raze Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raze Network coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000374 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Raze Network has traded 26.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002909 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00043339 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 46.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.55 or 0.00132480 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.81 or 0.00162326 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0569 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,456.11 or 1.00209190 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002843 BTC.

Raze Network Profile

Raze Network’s total supply is 120,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,175,000 coins. Raze Network’s official Twitter account is @R4ZE_Network

Buying and Selling Raze Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raze Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raze Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raze Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

