Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,942.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Posted by on Jun 27th, 2021

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

RB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

