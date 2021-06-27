Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) Receives GBX 7,942.86 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (LON:RB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 7,942.86 ($103.77).

RB has been the topic of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 6,400 ($83.62) price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “top pick” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 8,200 ($107.13) target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 6,800 ($88.84) price objective on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Get Reckitt Benckiser Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 6,356.14. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52-week low of GBX 5,782 ($75.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,020 ($104.78). The firm has a market cap of £48.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and home products. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

See Also: Return On Assets

Receive News & Ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reckitt Benckiser Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.