Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Shares Sold by Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC

Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,588 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 62,999 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 239.7% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 248 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,548 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. 93.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE RGA opened at $119.57 on Friday. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $66.99 and a 52-week high of $134.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $125.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.98). The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 2.47%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Reinsurance Group of America’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

RGA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $118.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $109.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.90.

Reinsurance Group of America Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

