Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Holdings in RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,164,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 78,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.27% of RE/MAX worth $45,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 41,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,491,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 15,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in RE/MAX by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in RE/MAX in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 92.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RMAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Compass Point downgraded RE/MAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Shares of NYSE RMAX opened at $33.29 on Friday. RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The company has a market cap of $618.40 million, a P/E ratio of 65.28 and a beta of 1.50.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46. The firm had revenue of $72.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.03 million. RE/MAX had a return on equity of 37.07% and a net margin of 3.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.59%.

RE/MAX Company Profile

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc operates as a franchisor of real estate and mortgage brokerage services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, and Marketing Funds. The company offers its real estate franchise services under the RE/MAX brand; and mortgage brokerage services to real estate brokers, real estate professionals, mortgage professionals, and other investors under the Motto Mortgage brand.

