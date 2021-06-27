Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $53.24 Million Stock Position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 535,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $53,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 61.4% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 305 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. ADE LLC acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Republic Services by 153.5% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its stake in Republic Services by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 422 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.56% of the company’s stock.

RSG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Republic Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.00.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $108.80 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $78.80 and a 12 month high of $113.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $34.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.70.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Republic Services had a net margin of 9.97% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.75%.

In other Republic Services news, EVP Jeffrey A. Hughes sold 6,770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $754,448.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $700,288.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 12,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.31, for a total transaction of $1,436,220.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,782 shares of company stock worth $2,326,129. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

