Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 174,300 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 172.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 275,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 174,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $50,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $132,978,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 491.4% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 974,655 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $177,923,000 after purchasing an additional 809,840 shares in the last quarter. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Gartner during the 4th quarter worth about $68,031,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Gartner by 7,181.4% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 359,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $57,527,000 after purchasing an additional 354,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Gartner by 435.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $49,123,000 after purchasing an additional 218,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $241.95 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.83 billion, a PE ratio of 60.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19. Gartner, Inc. has a 1-year low of $115.84 and a 1-year high of $242.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 50.82% and a net margin of 8.50%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Craig Safian sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.36, for a total transaction of $1,510,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,007,745.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eugene A. Hall sold 35,170 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.16, for a total value of $8,200,237.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,312,270 shares in the company, valued at $305,968,873.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 60,722 shares of company stock worth $14,090,952. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on IT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Gartner from $204.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $266.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.00.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment offers objective insights and advice on the priorities of various leaders in a range of functional areas of the enterprise through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to research expert, peer networking services, and membership programs that enable clients to drive organizational performance.

