Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 162,100 Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.82% of Central Garden & Pet worth $52,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CENTA. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Central Garden & Pet by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,835,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,670,000 after buying an additional 680,119 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at $21,489,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $23,614,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 353,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,363,000 after purchasing an additional 285,876 shares during the period. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at $8,079,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Central Garden & Pet alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CENTA. Truist began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Central Garden & Pet from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on Central Garden & Pet in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.00.

CENTA stock opened at $49.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.68 and a beta of 0.64. Central Garden & Pet has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $55.82. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.23.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $935.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $874.81 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

Read More: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for Central Garden & Pet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Central Garden & Pet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.