Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 178,000 Shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 28.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 451,103 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 178,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $44,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPS Commerce in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,259,000. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 26,699 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,569 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 82,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,911,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPS Commerce by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $928,000 after buying an additional 3,605 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $102.64 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $97.80. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.82 and a beta of 0.88. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a one year low of $69.39 and a one year high of $118.06.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The software maker reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.07. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $90.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.79 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities upgraded SPS Commerce from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $113.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. SPS Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.60.

SPS Commerce Company Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

