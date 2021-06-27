Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 367,005 Shares of Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. (NYSE:OEC) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,385,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 367,005 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Orion Engineered Carbons were worth $47,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,316,650 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $85,125,000 after purchasing an additional 270,429 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,600,497 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $61,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,297 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 9.2% during the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,619,457 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $51,656,000 after purchasing an additional 220,052 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 30.9% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,498,828 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $49,277,000 after purchasing an additional 589,465 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in Orion Engineered Carbons by 6.9% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 2,204,439 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $43,472,000 after purchasing an additional 142,144 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OEC opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.39 and a beta of 1.81. Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. has a 12 month low of $9.67 and a 12 month high of $22.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.97.

Orion Engineered Carbons (NYSE:OEC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.06. Orion Engineered Carbons had a return on equity of 38.83% and a net margin of 2.04%. The firm had revenue of $360.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orion Engineered Carbons S.A. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OEC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Orion Engineered Carbons from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Barclays boosted their target price on Orion Engineered Carbons from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Orion Engineered Carbons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

About Orion Engineered Carbons

Orion Engineered Carbons SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells carbon black products in Germany, the United States, South Korea, Brazil, China, South Africa, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Specialty Carbon Black and Rubber Carbon Black. The company offers post-treated specialty carbon black grades for coatings and printing applications; high purity carbon black grades for the fiber industry; and various conductive carbon black grades for polymers, coatings, and battery electrodes.

