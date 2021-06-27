Render Token Reaches Market Cap of $70.49 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. Render Token has a total market cap of $70.49 million and $2.35 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001360 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Render Token has traded 33.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Render Token Coin Profile

Render Token (RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 522,558,321 coins and its circulating supply is 156,557,356 coins. Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Render Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

