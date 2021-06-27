Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) Shares Bought by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 11,135.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 148,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,215 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $4,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 2,652.9% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

REZI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Resideo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Resideo Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Resideo Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.20.

Resideo Technologies stock opened at $29.55 on Friday. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.79 and a 12-month high of $32.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by ($0.38). Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Resideo Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

