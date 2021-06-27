Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Retail Properties of America’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the highest is $0.22. Retail Properties of America posted earnings per share of $0.17 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will report full-year earnings of $0.88 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.87 to $0.90. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.96. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Retail Properties of America.

Get Retail Properties of America alerts:

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%.

RPAI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of RPAI stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.65. 4,604,367 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,339. Retail Properties of America has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RPAI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Retail Properties of America by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after buying an additional 3,462,832 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Retail Properties of America during the 4th quarter worth $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407,328 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,225,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Retail Properties of America by 37.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,743,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $57,721,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839,236 shares during the last quarter. 89.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

See Also: Does the discount rate affect the economy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Retail Properties of America (RPAI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Retail Properties of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Retail Properties of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.