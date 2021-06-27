Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $13.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Retail Properties of America from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating on shares of Retail Properties of America in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.83.

Shares of RPAI stock opened at $11.65 on Friday. Retail Properties of America has a 1 year low of $5.14 and a 1 year high of $12.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -582.50 and a beta of 1.76.

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.18). Retail Properties of America had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Retail Properties of America will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Retail Properties of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Retail Properties of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,606,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $347,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Retail Properties of America in the 4th quarter worth about $25,428,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 342.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,111,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,605,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407,328 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 209.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,286,782 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Retail Properties of America by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,300,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,254,000 after acquiring an additional 565,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.96% of the company’s stock.

Retail Properties of America

Retail Properties of America, Inc is a REIT that owns and operates high quality, strategically located open-air shopping centers, including properties with a mixed-use component. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 102 retail operating properties in the United States representing 20.0 million square feet.

