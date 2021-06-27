REV Group, Inc. (REVG) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

REV Group has decreased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. REV Group has a payout ratio of 16.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect REV Group to earn $1.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.9%.

Shares of REVG opened at $16.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.85. REV Group has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $22.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 181.33 and a beta of 2.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.09.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.19. REV Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 0.28%. The firm had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.80 million. Equities analysts expect that REV Group will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

REVG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on REV Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on REV Group from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. REV Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Daniels bought 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.79 per share, for a total transaction of $50,528.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 135,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,136,702.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.20 per share, for a total transaction of $760,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,520,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 97,742 shares of company stock worth $1,552,617 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands.

