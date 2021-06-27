REV Group (NYSE:REVG) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Head to Head Survey

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) and REV Group (NYSE:REVG) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Nikola and REV Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Nikola $90,000.00 79,495.20 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -15.21 REV Group $2.28 billion 0.46 -$30.50 million $0.06 272.00

REV Group has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Nikola is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than REV Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Nikola and REV Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49% REV Group 0.28% 9.96% 3.64%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.9% of Nikola shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.9% of REV Group shares are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of REV Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Nikola has a beta of 0.7, suggesting that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REV Group has a beta of 2.71, suggesting that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Nikola and REV Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33 REV Group 1 3 1 0 2.00

Nikola currently has a consensus target price of $22.13, suggesting a potential upside of 22.24%. REV Group has a consensus target price of $17.40, suggesting a potential upside of 6.62%. Given Nikola’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Nikola is more favorable than REV Group.

Summary

REV Group beats Nikola on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc. designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles, and related aftermarket parts and services in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment provides fire apparatus equipment under the Emergency One, Kovatch Mobile Equipment, Ferrara, Spartan, Smeal, and Ladder Tower brands; and ambulances under the American Emergency Vehicles, Horton Emergency Vehicles, Leader Emergency Vehicles, Road Rescue, Wheeled Coach, and Frontline brands. The Commercial segment offers transit buses, type A school buses, sweepers, and terminal trucks under the Collins Bus, Capacity, ENC, and Lay-Mor brands. The Recreation segment offers motorized and towable RV models under the American Coach, Fleetwood RV, Holiday Rambler, Renegade, Midwest, and Lance brands; and produces a range of custom molded fiberglass products for the heavy-duty truck, RV, and broader industrial markets. The company sells its products to municipalities, government agencies, private contractors, consumers, and industrial and commercial end users through its direct sales force or dealer network. The company was formerly known as Allied Specialty Vehicles, Inc. and changed its name to REV Group, Inc. in November 2015. REV Group, Inc. is based in Brookfield, Wisconsin.

