Reviewing Lufax (LU) & Its Competitors

Lufax (NYSE: LU) is one of 58 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Lufax to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Lufax and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 8 0 2.58 Lufax Competitors 319 1229 1436 52 2.40

Lufax currently has a consensus target price of $17.16, suggesting a potential upside of 40.07%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 13.55%. Given Lufax’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Lufax is more favorable than its rivals.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

6.8% of Lufax shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 49.1% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.0% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Lufax and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax $7.98 billion $1.79 billion 12.89 Lufax Competitors $4.23 billion $559.23 million 11.73

Lufax has higher revenue and earnings than its rivals. Lufax is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Lufax Competitors 6.75% -31.40% 0.98%

Summary

Lufax beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

Lufax Company Profile

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

