Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 19th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th.

Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend by 48.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Rexford Industrial Realty has a payout ratio of 200.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Rexford Industrial Realty to earn $1.61 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 59.6%.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

REXR stock traded up $0.93 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 942,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 804,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.67, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.61. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 12 month low of $39.33 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $56.05.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $99.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 2.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Rexford Industrial Realty will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 6,195 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $344,070.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,064,141.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Howard Schwimmer sold 77,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total transaction of $4,292,044.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,048,694.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,675 shares of company stock valued at $4,791,620. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on REXR. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.50.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.