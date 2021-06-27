Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $541.54 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) will post sales of $541.54 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Rexnord’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $548.20 million and the lowest is $530.40 million. Rexnord reported sales of $449.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rexnord will report full year sales of $2.16 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.15 billion to $2.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Rexnord.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. Rexnord had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.13 million.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Rexnord from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Rexnord from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.60.

In other news, insider George J. Powers sold 15,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.86, for a total value of $804,706.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,395,242.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rodney Jackson sold 125,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.53, for a total transaction of $6,341,919.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 113,541 shares in the company, valued at $5,737,226.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 289,392 shares of company stock worth $14,548,132. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RXN. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Rexnord by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 360,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,246,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Rexnord by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 203,372 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,031,000 after purchasing an additional 25,746 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Rexnord by 159.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,392 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,766,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Rexnord by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,291,059 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,984,000 after purchasing an additional 73,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Rexnord by 78.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 26,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 11,730 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Rexnord stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $49.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,882,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 761,093. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.21. Rexnord has a 12-month low of $27.40 and a 12-month high of $52.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%.

Rexnord Company Profile

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chains, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

