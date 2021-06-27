Richard S. Kinney Sells 750 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) SVP Richard S. Kinney sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.41, for a total transaction of $49,807.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,277 shares in the company, valued at $616,085.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Matson stock opened at $65.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.40. Matson, Inc. has a one year low of $27.07 and a one year high of $79.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 0.98.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The shipping company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $711.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $686.05 million. Matson had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 29.91%. Analysts expect that Matson, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Matson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Matson’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matson during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Matson during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Matson by 64.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 879 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.02% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Matson in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

