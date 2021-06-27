Rikoon Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $116,171,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,604,000 after purchasing an additional 304,688 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,177,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $780,754,000 after purchasing an additional 158,850 shares in the last quarter. Marks Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,146,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 449,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,264,000 after purchasing an additional 52,543 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT traded down $0.09 on Friday, reaching $393.05. The company had a trading volume of 285,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,082. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $267.46 and a 1 year high of $394.54. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $375.68.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Article: Bear Market – How and Why They Occur

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.