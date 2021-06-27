Rikoon Group LLC Has $735,000 Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Rikoon Group LLC trimmed its position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,642 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,905 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,678,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,079,000 after buying an additional 1,846,344 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,042,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,025,000 after buying an additional 909,839 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 1,797.5% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 953,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,419,000 after buying an additional 902,815 shares during the period. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,862,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4,929.7% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 560,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,498,000 after purchasing an additional 549,018 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPLV traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,461,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,742. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $48.31 and a 52 week high of $62.40.

