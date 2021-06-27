Rikoon Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Rikoon Group LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,769,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 83,599,923 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $11,084,513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600,480 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 767.4% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,292,160 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $303,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in QUALCOMM by 2,766.4% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,401,954 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $213,574,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,044 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in QUALCOMM by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,251,618 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $298,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186,633 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and set a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.60.

QCOM traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,949,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,791,398. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.06. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $86.68 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.32.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is presently 81.44%.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,855 shares of company stock worth $643,533. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

