Rikoon Group LLC Sells 107 Shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

Rikoon Group LLC reduced its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Rikoon Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Next Generation Internet ETF were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARKW. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $419,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $457,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $367,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ARK Next Generation Internet ETF by 278.2% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $151.55. 978,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,648,645. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.23. ARK Next Generation Internet ETF has a 12 month low of $80.72 and a 12 month high of $191.13.

