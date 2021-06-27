Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.790–0.240 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.800. The company issued revenue guidance of $25.10 billion-25.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $24.66 billion.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of $14.50.
Shares of Rite Aid stock opened at $16.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.11. The company has a market cap of $904.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01. Rite Aid has a 52 week low of $8.85 and a 52 week high of $32.48.
Rite Aid Company Profile
Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.
