Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 28.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $1,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation during the fourth quarter valued at $230,672,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 29.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,165,639 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $840,288,000 after purchasing an additional 713,005 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 262.2% during the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 615,678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $163,425,000 after purchasing an additional 445,694 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,929,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,370,246,000 after purchasing an additional 278,963 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.42% of the company’s stock.

ROK stock opened at $285.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $270.02. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $202.90 and a 52-week high of $289.52.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 57.72% and a net margin of 25.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.43 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

ROK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $242.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $189.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $248.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $266.50.

In other news, SVP Francis Wlodarczyk sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.52, for a total transaction of $909,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,772,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ernest Nicolas sold 1,800 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.08, for a total value of $509,544.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,824 shares in the company, valued at $1,931,737.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,490 shares of company stock valued at $5,498,021 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

