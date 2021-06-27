Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Acquires New Shares in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 434,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,247,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at about $52,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 166.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $212,000.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PTGX. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Northland Securities lifted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of PTGX stock opened at $43.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.96 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.86. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $44.37.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 million. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

