Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Boosts Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 0.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 124,909 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $4,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 256,090 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,206,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,077,114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,622,000 after buying an additional 85,545 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,259 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $692,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 93.8% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 12,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 6,213 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 7,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jonathan Monson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $214,700.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,806,142.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 9,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $387,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 39,074 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 227,561 shares of company stock worth $9,744,356 over the last ninety days. 0.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of BSX opened at $44.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $42.59. The firm has a market cap of $62.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Boston Scientific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.99 and a fifty-two week high of $44.63.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 1.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Boston Scientific from $42.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boston Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

