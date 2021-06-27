Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 1,468 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,914 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,468 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Permanens Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $289.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $340.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.97, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $262.56. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.33 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.21% and a net margin of 22.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. DA Davidson started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price objective for the company. Oddo Bhf started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Redburn Partners started coverage on PayPal in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on PayPal from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.80.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total transaction of $460,260.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.33, for a total value of $1,081,320.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,238 shares in the company, valued at $5,200,608.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 59,042 shares of company stock worth $15,373,019 over the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.