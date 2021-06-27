Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 36,244 Shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. cut its stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,290 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 36,244 shares during the quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. owned 0.08% of Celanese worth $14,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,356,000. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 333,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,313,000 after buying an additional 224,997 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 304.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 281,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,121,000 after buying an additional 211,574 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 497.2% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 216,425 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,423,000 after buying an additional 180,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 599,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,796,000 after buying an additional 172,850 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CE stock opened at $150.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.92. Celanese Co. has a 1-year low of $82.55 and a 1-year high of $171.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Celanese (NYSE:CE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.50. Celanese had a return on equity of 30.19% and a net margin of 34.86%. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 13.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.60%.

In other Celanese news, Director John K. Wulff sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.82, for a total value of $922,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,421 shares in the company, valued at $1,910,598.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Celanese in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Celanese from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Celanese from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Celanese presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.29.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain segments. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

