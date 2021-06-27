Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. Sells 57,051 Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. decreased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 479,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 57,051 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $12,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 6.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,877,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,627,000 after buying an additional 1,174,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 7.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,598,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,286,000 after buying an additional 175,593 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 2.7% during the first quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 2,022,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,698,000 after buying an additional 53,824 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,906,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,573,000 after buying an additional 5,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.4% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,552,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,983,000 after buying an additional 20,777 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOMB opened at $25.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.91 and a 1 year high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.29 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is presently 30.27%.

In related news, Director Jim Rankin sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total transaction of $67,456.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.79% of the company’s stock.

HOMB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

