Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target to $65.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on OLN. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on shares of Olin from $37.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Olin from $30.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $49.21.

Get Olin alerts:

NYSE OLN opened at $46.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.32. Olin has a 12-month low of $9.67 and a 12-month high of $51.04. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.07.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Olin had a negative net margin of 10.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Olin will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is -59.26%.

In other Olin news, VP Teresa M. Vermillion sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $389,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 15,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $750,563.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett A. Flaugher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 36,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,662,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 321,100 shares of company stock valued at $14,876,654. 11.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLN. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Olin by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 656 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

Featured Story: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.