Royal Bank of Canada Raises Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) Price Target to C$3.00

Ensign Energy Services (OTCMKTS:ESVIF) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$2.25 to C$3.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

ESVIF has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from C$1.65 to C$2.30 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.75 to $1.40 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Ensign Energy Services from $1.50 to $1.40 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ensign Energy Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.69.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ESVIF opened at $2.02 on Friday. Ensign Energy Services has a 1-year low of $0.33 and a 1-year high of $2.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.20.

Ensign Energy Services Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides oilfield services to the crude oil and natural gas industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers shallow, intermediate, and deep well drilling, as well as specialized drilling services, including horizontal, underbalanced, horizontal re-entry, and slant drilling for steam assisted gravity drainage applications; and equipment and other services.

