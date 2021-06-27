Rupee Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (RUP)

Rupee (CURRENCY:RUP) traded 38.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on June 27th. One Rupee coin can now be purchased for about $0.0027 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Rupee has traded up 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. Rupee has a total market capitalization of $117,069.45 and approximately $476.00 worth of Rupee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $16.25 or 0.00048586 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002256 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001302 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000383 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001003 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000084 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Rupee

RUP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 30th, 2017. Rupee’s total supply is 43,708,600 coins. Rupee’s official website is rupeeblockchain.org . Rupee’s official Twitter account is @RupeeBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rupee is /r/rupeeblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rupee’s official message board is medium.com/rupeeblockchainblog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rupee (RUP) is a Cryptocurrency that is based upon a Dash Fork, with PoS (Proof of Stake) algorithm instead of the previous version that was PoW-based (Proof of Work) with optional privacy PrivateSend and InstantSend functions. Focused in the South Asia region, RUP will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them and has a digital wallet service available on the website as well, where it is possible to store, monitor and manage digital assets. “

Buying and Selling Rupee

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rupee directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rupee should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rupee using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

