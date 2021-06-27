Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.03 Per Share

Rural Funds Group (ASX:RFF) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, June 2nd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.0282 per share on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 28th. This is a positive change from Rural Funds Group’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.45, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Get Rural Funds Group alerts:

Rural Funds Group Company Profile

Rural Funds Group is an agricultural Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) listed on the ASX under the code RFF. RFF owns a diversified portfolio of Australian agricultural assets which are leased predominantly to corporate agricultural operators. RFF targets distribution growth of 4% per annum by owning and improving farms that are leased to good counterparties.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Rural Funds Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rural Funds Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.