Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 199,452 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) by 299.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,986 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 199,452 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Berry were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BRY. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $216,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the fourth quarter worth $47,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Berry stock opened at $6.82 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $6.39. Berry Co. has a 12 month low of $2.52 and a 12 month high of $7.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 2.95.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The energy company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.14. Berry had a positive return on equity of 4.35% and a negative net margin of 60.59%. The company had revenue of $94.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.77 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Co. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BRY shares. KeyCorp upgraded Berry from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Johnson Rice upgraded Berry from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Berry from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Berry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.65.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

