Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.59 Million Position in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 41.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,048 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 35,002 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Sapiens International were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in Sapiens International by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the period. Torray LLC increased its stake in Sapiens International by 1.5% in the first quarter. Torray LLC now owns 57,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after acquiring an additional 835 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Sapiens International by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sapiens International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Sapiens International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 2,120 shares during the period. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPNS opened at $27.07 on Friday. Sapiens International Co. has a one year low of $25.57 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.23 and a beta of 1.40.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The business had revenue of $110.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.79%.

Several analysts have weighed in on SPNS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

