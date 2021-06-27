Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $1.65 Million Holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) by 41.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 8,647 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Hexcel were worth $1,645,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HXL. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hexcel in the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Hexcel by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Hexcel by 6,248.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HXL opened at $64.22 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -221.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.61. Hexcel Co. has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $310.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a negative net margin of 1.94% and a negative return on equity of 2.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hexcel Co. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on HXL shares. Barclays raised shares of Hexcel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Hexcel in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Hexcel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.27.

In other Hexcel news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total transaction of $88,890.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,246.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

