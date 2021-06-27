Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) by 694.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,724 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,574 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Rite Aid worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RAD. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Rite Aid by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Rite Aid by 5,749.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,737 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the first quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Rite Aid during the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RAD opened at $16.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38. Rite Aid Co. has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $32.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.22 million, a PE ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 0.83.

Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.16. Rite Aid had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. The business had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Rite Aid Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on RAD shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Rite Aid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rite Aid from $27.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Rite Aid from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, pet care, and other every day and convenience products, as well as brand and generic prescription drugs.

