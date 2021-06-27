Russell Investments Group Ltd. Invests $1.54 Million in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 60,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,538,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the 1st quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Allegro MicroSystems in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $27.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $25.78. The firm has a market cap of $5.18 billion and a PE ratio of 113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $34.66.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.00 million. Allegro MicroSystems’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul V. Walsh, Jr. sold 65,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.98, for a total value of $1,565,294.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,337,882.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Thomas C. Jr. Teebagy sold 93,576 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $2,517,194.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 294,033 shares of company stock valued at $7,696,336 over the last 90 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Company Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; and power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, and regulator and LED driver ICs, as well as photonic and 3D sensing components, including photodiodes, eye-safe lasers and rangefinders, and readout ICs for LiDAR applications.

