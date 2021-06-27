SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading 5% Lower This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded 19.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on June 27th. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.65 million and $160,673.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, SAFE DEAL has traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $4.40 or 0.00013252 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About SAFE DEAL

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 630,662 coins and its circulating supply is 603,520 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official message board is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P . The official website for SAFE DEAL is safedeal.trade . SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

