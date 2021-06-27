Safestore (LON:SAFE) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Safestore Holdings plc (LON:SAFE)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 955 ($12.48). Safestore shares last traded at GBX 954 ($12.46), with a volume of 421,383 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Safestore from GBX 820 ($10.71) to GBX 970 ($12.67) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “buy” rating on shares of Safestore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,060 ($13.85) price objective on shares of Safestore in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Safestore in a report on Monday, May 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 963.33 ($12.59).

Get Safestore alerts:

The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 913.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.64, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.22.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be issued a GBX 7.50 ($0.10) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. Safestore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.15%.

About Safestore (LON:SAFE)

Safestore is the UK's largest self-storage group with 163 stores, comprising 125 wholly owned stores in the UK (including over 70 in London and the South East with the remainder in key metropolitan areas such as Manchester, Birmingham, Glasgow, Edinburgh, Liverpool and Bristol), 28 wholly owned stores in the Paris region, 6 stores in the Netherlands and 4 stores within Barcelona, Spain.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Safestore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safestore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.