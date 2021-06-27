Salzgitter (ETR:SZG) Given Buy Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Salzgitter (ETR:SZG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SZG. UBS Group set a €24.00 ($28.24) target price on Salzgitter and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Nord/LB set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Baader Bank set a €35.00 ($41.18) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley set a €28.50 ($33.53) price objective on Salzgitter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Salzgitter in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €28.90 ($34.00).

ETR SZG opened at €25.50 ($30.00) on Friday. Salzgitter has a 12 month low of €11.27 ($13.26) and a 12 month high of €29.46 ($34.66). The stock has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion and a PE ratio of -8.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of €26.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.30, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Salzgitter AG, together with its subsidiaries, engages in steel and technology businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Strip Steel, Plate/Section Steel, Mannesmann, Trading, and Technology. The Strip Steel segment manufactures branded and special steels, such as hot-rolled strip steel and steel sheets, sections, tailored blanks, and components for the construction industry.

