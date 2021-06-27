Sameer Dholakia Sells 4,023 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Director Sameer Dholakia sold 4,023 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total value of $182,845.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

PagerDuty stock opened at $45.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.75. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of -45.57 and a beta of 1.30. PagerDuty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.00 and a fifty-two week high of $58.36.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $63.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.05 million. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 21.75% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The business’s revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 236.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 11,096 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 35,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,930,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,190,000 after purchasing an additional 306,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of PagerDuty by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 16,216 shares in the last quarter. 91.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PD. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on PagerDuty from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Cowen began coverage on PagerDuty in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of PagerDuty in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.31.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform harnesses digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combines it with human response data, and orchestrates teams to take the right actions in real time. The company's platform provides on-call management, event intelligence, incident response, business visibility, and advanced analytics solutions to address digital operations management requirements.

