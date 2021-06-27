Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SANDY SPRING is a bank holding company for Sandy Spring National Bank of Maryland. The bank is community oriented, and conducts a full-service commercial banking business through community offices located in Montgomery, Howard, Prince George’s and Anne Arundel counties in Maryland. “

Shares of SASR opened at $45.99 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.85. Sandy Spring Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $48.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $133.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.78 million. Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 28.63%. The company’s revenue was up 61.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Sandy Spring Bancorp will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Sandy Spring Bancorp Company Profile

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment conducts its operations through Sandy Spring Bank and involves delivering financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products to both individuals and businesses.

