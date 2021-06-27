Saturna Capital CORP Buys 4,950 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Saturna Capital CORP lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,077,113 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S comprises about 1.6% of Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $72,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 127.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,306,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,899,000 after buying an additional 1,853,147 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,054,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,408,000 after buying an additional 225,845 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,121,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,355,000 after buying an additional 206,284 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,211,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,597,000 after buying an additional 167,573 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,526,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,505,000 after buying an additional 163,748 shares during the period. 5.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NVO traded up $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.80. The company had a trading volume of 788,668 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,351. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $63.22 and a 12 month high of $84.94. The company has a market capitalization of $194.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $5.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $4.64. The company had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.02 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.90% and a net margin of 33.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

