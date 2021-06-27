Saturna Capital CORP Cuts Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Saturna Capital CORP lessened its holdings in shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,557,083 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,822 shares during the period. Trimble makes up 2.7% of Saturna Capital CORP’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Trimble were worth $121,125,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 465,252 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,070,000 after purchasing an additional 16,875 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Trimble by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 46,980 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 4,030 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Trimble by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 70,727 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $5,502,000 after buying an additional 26,294 shares during the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd raised its position in Trimble by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 187,864 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $14,614,000 after buying an additional 40,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 69,816 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after buying an additional 2,064 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.05. 2,549,234 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,902,179. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.34 billion, a PE ratio of 46.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.53. Trimble Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.34 and a fifty-two week high of $84.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.09. Trimble had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 13.65%. The firm had revenue of $886.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $826.31 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc. will post 2.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP James Joel Langley sold 4,000 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total transaction of $299,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $342,042.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TRMB shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Trimble from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Trimble from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.11.

Trimble Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

