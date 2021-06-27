Saturna Capital CORP Increases Stock Position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

Saturna Capital CORP boosted its stake in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 147,428 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 16,500 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $2,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GOLD. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,875,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Barrick Gold by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 533,213 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Barrick Gold by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,676,806 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $129,318,000 after buying an additional 681,908 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Barrick Gold by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 16,462 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 3,355 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 57.18% of the company’s stock.

GOLD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.50 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Barrick Gold from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $69.96 to $72.72 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.56.

Shares of GOLD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,269,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,041,558. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Barrick Gold Corp has a 12 month low of $18.64 and a 12 month high of $31.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 0.29.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.19% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Barrick Gold’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.78%.

Barrick Gold Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

