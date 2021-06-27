Saturna Capital CORP Sells 22,200 Shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Saturna Capital CORP decreased its holdings in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 230,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,200 shares during the quarter. Saturna Capital CORP’s holdings in SAP were worth $28,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SAP. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SAP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,555,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,931 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $382,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 124.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $473,000 after buying an additional 2,011 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of SAP by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 29,880 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,896,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in shares of SAP by 74.4% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 8,929 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 3,808 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAP stock traded down $0.87 on Friday, hitting $140.36. The company had a trading volume of 326,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 860,953. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $172.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.07. SAP SE has a twelve month low of $104.64 and a twelve month high of $169.30.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $7.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.66 billion. SAP had a net margin of 19.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. As a group, equities analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a $2.189 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This is a positive change from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $1.70. SAP’s payout ratio is currently 31.77%.

SAP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SAP from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. SAP has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.27.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

